You just can't return from Germany without these 5 souvenirs

Germany has all the makings of becoming the travel destination of your dreams. It is known for its stunning castles, picture-perfect landscapes, historic architecture, and modern cities. And believe us, when you're there, returning without buying some local goods that keep you hooked on your #traveldiaries could be hard. Here are five souvenirs from Germany that you must get your hands on.

Timeless Cuckoo clock

Cuckoo clocks are Germany's most coveted souvenirs. Although they are available in plenty of styles and quality, their basic design has remained largely the same for the past 300 years. They feature intricate designs of wild animals, hunting, and family gatherings. Additionally, the clocks come equipped with a pendulum and a "cuckoo" that alerts you every time the clock completes another hour.

Collectible Beer stein

Beer steins are a part of Germany's Bavarian culture and date back to the 14th century. They are usually made of glass, stoneware, porcelain, pewter, or silver, and are embellished with beautiful motifs and designs. Although these are available across local stores, gift shops, and airports in Germany, it's best to buy an authentic beer stein from the country's traditional beer halls.

Historic A piece of the Berlin Wall

Berlin Wall is an important part of Germany's history. And interestingly, when you visit the country, you can return with an authentic piece of this wall. No, we aren't kidding! Souvenir shops offer pieces of this 96.3 miles long wall. Since these items also feature an aesthetically-pleasing graffiti art on them, they make for good decor items too.

Information Avoid getting scammed

Buy it from certified places, which are present both offline and online to ensure that you don't end up buying an ordinary concrete piece of a random old house instead of an actual piece of the Berlin Wall.

Festive mood Christmas goodies

Germany houses some of the most incredible Christmas markets globally. The Xmas culture in the country is unarguably intriguing, which is reason enough to buy some Christmas goodies. So without second thoughts, head to a Christmas market (there are many) and buy some adorable mugs, candle holders, Xmas trees, table decorations, and more. Also, check out nutcrackers and tree decorations.

Flavor Herbs and spices

German cuisine boasts of meat, potatoes and bread, and some spices and herbs. If you like the food, you can grab a few spices on your way back. Herbs and spices like Bavarian spice mix, caraway seeds, dill, juniper berries, and horseradish are easily available across the country. So pack some of these spices to get a taste of Germany, sitting miles away.