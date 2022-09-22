Lifestyle

National White Chocolate Day: Recipes to please your taste buds

Celebrate National White Chocolate Day with these delicious recipes.

Observed on September 22 every year, National White Chocolate Day is dedicated to this versatile confection, a favorite among sweet lovers. White chocolate does not contain cocoa or much caffeine or antioxidants as compared to its darker counterparts. The first white chocolate bar was launched by Nestle in Europe. Here are five recipes that you must try, to honor the day.

Smooth and creamy White chocolate mousse

Combine together white chocolate and heavy whipping cream in a small saucepan. Cook and stir until smooth and transfer to a bowl. In another bowl, beat the remaining cream until thick. Add confectioner's sugar, and vanilla extract and beat well. Add 1/4 cup whipped cream into the chocolate mixture and then fold in the remaining cream. Refrigerate and garnish with berries before serving.

Crispy and crunchy White chocolate chip cookies

Mix together flour, baking soda, and salt and whisk well until combined. Beat softened butter, and white and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add vanilla extract and eggs and mix well. Combine flour with it. Add white chocolate chips and give it a mix. Spread onto a baking tray and bake until the edges are golden. Serve hot and crispy.

Soothing and comforting Peppermint white hot chocolate

Heat milk in a large saucepan. In a small bowl, add heavy whipping cream and beat well until stiff peaks form. Fold in some crushed peppermint candies. Whisk chopped white chocolate into milk until smooth. Remove from heat, add the peppermint extract and stir well. Pour into mugs, garnish with whipped cream, more peppermint candies, and some marshmallows and serve hot.

Moist and fluffy White chocolate cake

Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Melt some chopped white chocolate and hot water in a small saucepan. In a bowl, beat softened butter and sugar. Add eggs and beat again. Stir in flour mixture, add buttermilk and melted white chocolate, and mix well. Pour the batter into a round cake pan and bake for 30-35 minutes. And it's ready!

Traditional sweet White chocolate mawa barfi

Melt the white chocolate while stirring continuously until smooth. Add crumbled khoya and pistachios and mix well. Pour this mixture on a baking tray lined with foil and smoothen with a blunt knife. Sprinkle chopped almonds and dried rose petals on top. Refrigerate for a few hours and cut into small squares. You can store and refrigerate these barfis for about three weeks.