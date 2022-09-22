Lifestyle

National Singles Day: Why being single isn't that bad

Written by Sneha Das Sep 22, 2022, 10:01 am 3 min read

"Being single is about appreciating your own space that you're in," - popular singer and actor Kelly Rowland. Observed on September 22 every year, National Singles Day encourages people to celebrate singlehood, rather than lament being partnerless. The day focuses on the positive aspects of being single like hard work and freedom and disregards the stereotypes surrounding single people and their lifestyle.

Focus, focus, focus More time to focus on yourself

We are not saying people in relationships cannot focus on their careers and goals but let's admit they need to take some time out for that! But being single comes with its own perks as it frees up your schedule and your mind and enables you to figure out what you want to achieve. There are no time commitments that come with relationships.

Social circle Free to meet new people

Being single means being free and independent which can motivate you to meet and interact with new people, driving you into new social situations and building fresh relationships. You also get to spend more time with your friends and value the bond, outside the context of a romantic relationship. Instead of living in relationship bubbles, you get to expand your social circle when single.

Savings Another day, another note saved (Phew!)

Being in a relationship comes with some financial responsibility as you need to go out for lunch, movie, and dinner dates often and pamper your partner with gifts on special occasions. However, single people tend to save money without splurging on not-so-necessary things. Later, they can use their savings to pamper themselves with a vacation or a luxury item they have been eyeing.

Traveling Travel whenever and wherever you like

If you are an adventure lover and a big fan of spontaneous traveling, then you must savor your singlehood till it lasts. You can make spontaneous solo trip plans and travel wherever you like without feeling guilty about leaving bae behind or worrying about if it fits their schedule. Solo travels make you more responsible, independent, and confident and change your perspective on life.

Positive thoughts No drama, no arguments, no fights

Let's agree fights, arguments, and dramas are part and parcel of relationships. It's not all bad, but can sometimes take a toll on your mental health and can prevent you from concentrating on other stuff. Even if you have bouts of bae-craving once in a while, remember you don't have to deal with drama and can choose to make the most of your me-time.