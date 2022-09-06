Lifestyle

5 health benefits of star anise (chakra phool)

5 health benefits of star anise (chakra phool)

Written by Sneha Das Sep 06, 2022, 06:21 pm 2 min read

Star anise comes with a lot of medicinal benefits.

Derived from the fruit of the Chinese evergreen tree Illicium verum, star anise is a star-shaped spice that is used as a common ingredient in Chinese cuisine. It has a strong and distinct flavor that is warm, sweet, and spicy, similar to licorice. Packed with powerful bioactive compounds, star anise also comes with a lot of medicinal benefits. Here are five of them.

Depression Reduces symptoms of depression

Star anise is extremely effective in treating symptoms of depression and anxiety. According to a study, star anise seed extract offered powerful antidepressant properties to mice and was highly effective in doing so. Another study showed that 107 people who consumed three grams of star anise seed powder thrice daily experienced reduced symptoms of postpartum depression. Isn't that great?

Good night Helps to reduce sleep issues

According to several studies, the antioxidant and magnesium content of star anise possess some level of sedative properties. Star anise can stimulate the release of certain neurotransmitters that help you relax and induces sleep. This spice is extremely beneficial for people who have regularly interrupted sleep patterns and insomnia. You can have a cup of star anise tea before bedtime.

Good for gut Helps in digestion

Star anise acts as an effective digestive substance and can promote healthy digestion. It helps to treat various gut-related ailments like gas, bloating, constipation, and indigestion. Additionally, it offers relief from nausea and cramps. It also gives relief from excess flatulence and improves the bacterial balance in your gut for high nutrient uptake efficiency. Its anti-bacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties help treat stomach ulcers.

Skin health Improves your skin health

Packed with high levels of antioxidants and vitamins A and C, star anise is highly effective in fighting free radicals throughout the body that can cause early aging and oxidative stress on the skin. This, in turn, can reduce the appearance of wrinkles, conceal blemishes and old scars, and boost skin elasticity. It can also improve your skin quality and texture.

Fungal infections Protects against fungal infections

Packed with antifungal and antimicrobial properties, star anise can block the growth of bacteria and fungi. It prevents infections like ringworm, athlete's foot, candida, and others. The active ingredient called anethole found in star anise prevents bacterial growth and protects against certain fungi strains like yeast and dermatophytes. Drinking star anise tea daily can give your immune system a boost against these pathogens.