5 delicious recipes using coriander leaves you must try

Written by Sneha Das Sep 08, 2022, 04:37 pm 2 min read

Give a shot to these easy and delicious coriander-based recipes.

One of the oldest herbs in the world, coriander leaves add a distinct flavor to any dish and make it look tempting. The aromatic leaves and dried seeds of coriander are commonly used in Indian dishes. Packed with Vitamins A, K, and C, fiber, iron, manganese, and calcium, coriander offers a lot of health benefits. Here are five easy recipes that feature coriander.

Refreshing soup Lemon and coriander soup

This refreshing soup is rich in Vitamin C and other essential nutrients. Saute green chilies and garlic in oil. Add chopped onions and saute for two minutes. Next, add cabbage and carrots, and saute again for a minute. Mix vegetable stock, salt, lemon juice, and corn flour-water mixture, and cook for two-three minutes while stirring occasionally. Add coriander, mix well, and serve immediately.

South Indian recipe Coriander upma

Saute urad dal and mustard seeds in oil. Add curry leaves, asafoetida, and onions. Saute again. Add dry-roasted semolina and salt, and saute well. Prepare the coriander chutney by blending together chopped coriander, sugar, green chilies, cumin seeds, salt, and lemon juice. Add the chutney and hot water to the semolina mixture and cook well. Add sugar and coriander, mix well, and serve.

Flavored rice Coriander rice

Featuring an irresistible aroma and lip-smacking flavor, coriander rice can be enjoyed with a dal and achar. Saute peppercorns, cinnamon, cardamom, onions, and cloves in oil. Add rice and saute for three minutes. Add hot water and salt, mix well, and pressure cook for three minutes. Transfer the rice to a bowl, add chopped coriander, mix well, and serve hot.

Hot and crispy fritters Corn and coriander fritters

Combine together plain flour, rice flour, baking powder, eggs, green chilies, chopped coriander, spring onion, and half the corn kernels. Transfer this mix to a bowl, add the remaining corn kernels, and season with pepper and salt. Take tablespoons of the batter and cook them in oil for one-two minutes on each side. Toss with coriander sprigs, olive oil, and avocado. Serve hot.

Coriander sabzi Hari dhania ki sabzi

Saute cumin seeds, mustard seeds, asafoetida, and green chilies in some sesame oil. Add gram flour and turmeric powder, and roast for five minutes. Add chopped coriander leaves, salt, and boiled and mashed potatoes. Cover and cook for four-five minutes. Sprinkle some water while cooking to give the sabzi a crumbly texture. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with phulkas or parathas.