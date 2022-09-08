Lifestyle

5 things you should get from your trip to Leh-Ladakh

5 things you should get from your trip to Leh-Ladakh

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 08, 2022, 04:24 pm 2 min read

Take note of these five things you must shop from your trip to Leh-Ladakh.

When you travel to an idyllic destination like Leh or Ladakh, it's hard to return empty-handed. And since souvenirs are the best way to remind yourself of all the fun you had on your trip, it's a no-brainer to shop to your heart's content when here. On that note, here are five awesome things you must get home from your trip to Leh-Ladakh.

Handmade with love Tibetan handicrafts and wares

Markets in Leh and Ladakh offer a variety of handmade Tibetan handicrafts and wares that are worth grabbing. Among them are the beautiful Thungka paintings that make for some really pretty wall pieces. Additionally, you can also buy Buddha statues that are available in different sizes and poses. Colorful masks, singing bowls, Tibetan trinkets, and copper chhang pots as also quite popular as souvenirs.

Leh-Ladakh on your sleeves Pashmina shawls and other woolens

The achingly beautiful and soft Pashmina shawls from Kashmir are also quite abundant in Leh-Ladakh. Besides that, you can also shop for other woolen clothes and accessories like socks, sweaters, caps, gloves, and blankets that are woven with Yak wool. In fact, you can buy yourself a Goncha, the traditional dress of Ladakh, which is a voluminous robe made with wool, velvet, and polyester.

Traditional items Prayer wheels and flags

Another interesting thing that you can get home from your trip to Led-Ladakh is a prayer wheel and a flag. The prayer wheel is an important element of Buddhism and is a cylindrical sphere that one revolves in monasteries. These are either made of wood or metal. The colorful flags, on the other hand, can be used to adorn your home or vehicle.

Food for thought Apricots

Ladakh garners a lot of attention for harvesting dried and fresh apricots. Their freshness, flavor, and aroma have made it a popular souvenir that travelers from around the world take home. You can buy a pack of apricots as they are available in every nook and cranny of Ladakh. Additionally, certain shops also offer fresh apricot jams and oils that are worth grabbing.

Made of silver and stone Ladakhi ornaments

Another fantastic souvenir that you can take home from your trip to Leh-Ladakh is the traditional Ladakhi ornaments that are made of silver and stone. Women locals in Ladakh wear these beautiful jewelry pieces that are available in a variety of designs. From bracelets and earrings to rings and anklets, there's something for everyone up for grabs.