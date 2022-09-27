Lifestyle

Add these unique South African accommodations to your bucket list

Written by Sneha Das Sep 27, 2022, 04:03 pm 2 min read

South Africa is a delight for travel buffs.

Well-known for its excellent tourist infrastructure, stunning coastlines, beautiful semi-desserts, lakes, waterfalls, canyons, and dramatic mountainscapes, South Africa must be included in your international travel itinerary. One of the most iconic safari destinations in the world, the country houses some beautiful national parks and conservation areas. Before you plan a trip to South Africa, check out these five unique accommodations.

Treehouse Teniqua Treetops

Situated high in the forest canopy of the Quteniqua foothills, along the Garden Route between Knysna and Sedgefield, this three-star hotel is an eco-friendly retreat. The property features eight beautiful handcrafted eco-friendly treehouses nestled within the magnificent indigenous Knysna Forest. Each suite combines a tent canvas, wood, and glass. The rooms also have sunken tubs and glass-enclosed showers to up the glamping factor.

Cave resort Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve

Located in South Africa's Cederberg, 250 kilometers from Cape Town, Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve has a pre-historic interior design. The unique eco-friendly property has ten cave suites that are carved out of rock and feature 6,000-year-old cave paintings. The property also organizes nature drives, quad bike adventures, stargazing, rock art tour, and sundowner tour. You can also enjoy camping here amidst fascinating rock formations.

Train lounge Santos Express Train Lodge

Have you ever been on a train lounge located amidst a stunning landscape? Well, the Santos Express will turn your dream into a reality as you can stay on a stationary train that sits on Santos Beach in Mossel Bay. The lodge has five coaches with sea-facing cabins. The property also has royal suites with vintage wooden coaches.

Historic hotel 12 Decades Johannesburg Art Hotel

Located in Moboneng Precinct, Johannesburg, South Africa, this innovative hotel chronicles the history of Johannesburg from 1886 to 2006. Designed by South Africa's most celebrated artists and designers, the hotel features 16 rooms, each of which represents a significant period in the city's history. The rooms are designed in an avant-garde style and the property also has a rooftop boxing gym.

Private estate Leobo Private Reserve

Owned by an English family, this award-winning private reserve is set in the Waterberg Game Park, surrounded by a 12,000-acre private estate. The observatory villa here has been crafted from glass, stone, and locally-sourced materials and can host nine people. An important part of the main house, the Waterberg Observatory has two telescopes, one for discovering stars and another to look at the sun.