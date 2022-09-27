Lifestyle

Let's understand the difference between cilantro, parsley, and celery

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 27, 2022, 01:48 pm 2 min read

Check out the differences between cilantro, parsley, and celery.

If you thought the concept of doppelgängers and look-alikes only existed among humans, you may "herb" been wrong all your life! Cilantro, parsley, and celery although look similar and can occasionally substitute for one another, they differ a lot from each other, on many levels. Here are five differences between these three herbs so that you know what to use and where.

Let's take a 'look' Appearance and texture

The leaves of cilantro are a tad bit feathery and longer. On the contrary, parsley leaves are shorter than those of cilantro and feature a dark green color. Additionally, cilantro leaves are rounder, whereas parsley leaves are more pointed. Long fibrous and thick celery stalks taper into oblong leaves that are longer than both cilantro and parsley. Celery is widely eaten as a vegetable.

What to use and when Usage

Cilantro and parsley are used to garnish food. However, the latter can be used as an ingredient too as it retains the flavor when cooked, unlike the former. Additionally, cilantro is heavily used for medicinal purposes as well. Celery, on the other hand, is a winter herbaceous plant that's typically used as a flavor enhancer in soups and salads.

Composition Nutrient profile

Cilantro, parsley, and celery feature 23, 36, and 16 calories per 100 gm respectively. When it comes to their protein quotient, cilantro has 3.52 gm, parsley has 2.97 gm, and celery has 0.69 gm. When the three herbs are compared based on other nutritional factors, cilantro scores the highest with flying colors. Cilantro is also said to be healthier than many other herbs.

Put your senses to work Flavor and aroma

Cilantro has a very citric and intense taste, alongside a strong aroma. Parsley, on the other hand, has a mild flavor while celery leaves are primarily subtle. In addition to this, while cilantro is a staple in Indian, Asian, and Mexican cuisines, parsley is heavily used in American, Brazilian, and Middle Eastern food. Celery is commonly found in Chinese, English, and French dishes.

Which came from where Origin

All three are widely available around the world and used in a variety of cuisines. However, did you know that they emerged from different parts of the globe, despite belonging to the same family of Umbellifers? Well, celery started its journey from England and France, whereas Parsley came from the Mediterranean lands. Cilantro originated in southern Europe and western Asia.