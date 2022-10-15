Lifestyle

Happy birthday Ali Fazal! Know about the actor's fitness secrets

Happy birthday Ali Fazal! Know about the actor's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Oct 15, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Ali Fazal has been through a major physical transformation

Ali Fazal made his debut in Bollywood with a special appearance in the 2009 film 3 Idiots. And in 2013, he gained popularity with the comedy film Fukrey. From entering Bollywood as a tall and skinny guy to undergoing a physical transformation with the 2018 thriller series Mirzapur, Fazal's journey has been phenomenal. Here's revealing his fitness and diet secrets on his birthday.

Fitness Fazal's fitness journey started with 'Mirzapur'

Fazal's physical transformation began with Mirzapur where he needed to bulk up for the role of Guddu. After this, he has been religiously following a fitness regime. He told Filmfare in an interview that he enjoys doing a hundred squats and push-ups daily. He loves running as he's been an athlete all his life. He also loves playing basketball with his friends.

Workout Fazal is also into cycling

The Khamoshiyan actor is also a fan of cycling. He wakes up at 4 am and cycles from Bandra to town and back. He also makes sure to work out on vacations or while shooting in locations with no gym access. Fazal swears by kickboxing, shadowboxing, and high-intensity workouts, and his Instagram profile has snippets of the actor performing the same.

Workout video Fazal loves sharing fitness videos on Instagram

A few months ago, the actor shared a short video on Instagram where he was seen working out at the gym with his fitness trainer Adnan Azhar. In the video, he was seen lifting weights and stretching with weights, working out with battle ropes engaging his arm muscles, and also cycling. The athletic actor also goes horse riding and plays squash.

Diet plan The 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' actor's diet plan

Fazal follows a very strict diet routine and stays away from sugar, snacks, carbs, and nuts. He makes sure to include coconut oil, ghee, and butter in his diet. He also avoids eating some fruits due to their high sugar content. He loves having oats, coffee, dairy products, and salads. The Death on the Nile actor manages to eat his dinner before 7 pm.