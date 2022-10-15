Lifestyle

National Mushroom Day 2022: Try these 5 lip-smacking recipes today

National Mushroom Day 2022: Try these 5 lip-smacking recipes today

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 15, 2022, 02:20 am 2 min read

This National Mushroom Day we bring to you some delicious recipes of our favorite food

Our heart has so 'mush-room' for mushrooms! October 15 marks National Mushroom Day in the US and today, we celebrate the existence and flavor of these fleshy fruiting bodies of fungi. Famed for their versatility and health benefits, mushrooms are used in cuisines across the world. Seizing the moment, let's try preparing these five quick and delicious recipes at home.

Perfect appetizers Mushroom naan pops

Make the naan dough by mixing flour, water, salt, and sugar. Let it rest for 20 minutes. Prepare the stuffing using chopped mushrooms, mashed green peas, and coriander. Heat oil in a pan and cook the above mixture with onions. Cook until moisture evaporates and then add salt, garam masala, and cheese. Cut out small balls of the dough, add the stuffing, and bake.

Totally desi Mushroom ghee roast

Combine mushrooms with yogurt, turmeric, and lemon juice in a pan. Separately, add dry red chilies, cloves, fenugreek seeds, peppercorns, coriander seeds, and cumin seeds. Put it on medium flame and dry roast for about five minutes. Use a mixer jar to blend this with garlic cloves and tamarind paste. Now take a pan, add ghee, and marinated mushrooms, and throw in the roast.

Smoked Coconut milk-based mushrooms with herb rice

To make the herb rice, saute chopped garlic, red chili flakes, and steamed rice. Add black pepper powder and some garlic marinade. Squeeze some lemon juice and cook the rice. Now make coconut milk-based mushrooms by drizzling some oil in the pan and adding chopped onions, garlic, and mushrooms. Empty a tin of coconut milk and add some smoked garlic marinade. Mix well.

Tangy Mushroom tikka masala

Add turmeric, red chili, coriander powder, gram flour, and garam masala in some curd and mix well. Heat oil in a pan and fry some marinated mushrooms. Separately, put oil in a pan and fry onions, cumin, ginger, garlic, and tomatoes. Combine the two mixtures and add cashews, red chili powder, bay leaves, and salt. Add the fried mushrooms to this and cook.

Enjoy winters Mushroom soup

Heat butter in a large saucepan and cook onions and garlic until soft. Add mushrooms and cook on high heat for about three minutes. Sprinkle some flour, add chicken stock, and bring the mixture to a boil. Next up, add bay leaves and simmer it for 10 minutes. Remove bay leaves and blitz the mixture using hand blender. Reheat the soup and serve.