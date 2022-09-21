Lifestyle

National Chai Day: 5 unique chai recipes you must know

Written by Sneha Das Sep 21, 2022, 08:25 am 2 min read

National Chai Day celebrates one of the favorite drinks of Indians.

Observed on September 21 every year, National Chai Day celebrates the globally hit beverage that Indians cannot live without. This sweet Indian tea is also made with different aromatic spices like nutmeg, cardamom, pepper, and cinnamon to add a hint of spiciness to it. The day was founded by Somrus, the world's first line of Indian liquors. Try preparing these five unique chai recipes.

Luscious taste Kashmiri Noon chai

Traditionally made with gunpowder tea leaves or Kashmiri green tea leaves, this royal-flavored tea has an enticing aroma. Boil together cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, tea leaves, salt, water, and baking soda. Add more water once reduced for 10 minutes. Boil again for 10 minutes. Add milk, chopped almonds, and pistachios and boil for five more minutes. Garnish with dried rose petals and serve.

Healthy tea Mulethi chai

Made with mulethi roots, this healthy tea rich in antioxidants energizes you instantly, treats colds and coughs, and boosts your immunity. Add water to a vessel and let it boil. Add a piece of mulethi root and ginger to the boiling water along with tea leaves and mix well. Add milk and honey and simmer the mixture. Strain and serve hot.

Digestive tea Sulaimani chai

Originating from the Arabs, this lightly Indian spiced tea is quite popular in the Malabar region and helps in digestion. Lightly crush cardamom and clove and grate some ginger. Add water to a pot and let it simmer. Add crushed whole spices, jaggery, ginger, and tea leaves and simmer for five-eight minutes. Add lemon juice and mint leaves and mix well. Strain and serve.

Weight loss Star anise masala chai

A great home remedy for cold, this star anise chai is perfect for weight loss and can be enjoyed on a chilly monsoon evening with some biscuits. Boil some water for five minutes. Add star anise and cinnamon to it and boil for about 10 minutes. Let the mixture steep for three minutes and strain. Remove the cinnamon and star anise and serve hot.

Immunity booster Haldi chai

Packed with healing properties, this turmeric chai will boost your immunity and help with digestion. Crush cardamom pods and a cinnamon stick. Boil together turmeric, water, black peppercorns, ginger, crushed cardamom, and cinnamon for five minutes. Add sugar, milk, and tea leaves and let it steep for three minutes. Strain the chai and discard the solids. Garnish with ground cinnamon and serve hot.