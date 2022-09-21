Lifestyle

Check out these Durga Puja fashion ideas for men

Rock this Durga Puja with these few fashion tips.

Durga Puja, Bengal's most awaited festival is around the corner. Since Bengalis plan for this occasion for almost a year, people start shopping early for the five-day extravaganza with each day being dedicated to a different outfit and style. While women have a lot of fashion choices around them, what about men? Here are some Durga Puja fashion ideas for men.

Cool and stylish Go for dark pants and a white casual shirt

One of the coolest and most comfortable outfits you can add to your Pujo wardrobe is the combination of dark pants and a white casual shirt - a classic that never goes out of style. It is perfect to wear on Shasthi and go out for some pandal hopping with friends. Opt for an embroidered casual shirt and pair it up with white sneakers.

Floral shirts Try a floral print shirt with dark-colored trousers

If you want to try something new this season, opt for a casual yet retro look and pick a floral printed shirt for yourself. Floral printed shirts are fun, summery, and eclectic and are definitely a statement piece. Choose a mint green or a sky blue floral shirt and pair it up with black, brown, or dark grey colored trousers.

Traditional attire A skinny-fit pajama and slim kurta

Ashtami is all about going traditional and taking out your ethnic-designed pajamas and kurtas from the wardrobe. You can go for a slim khadi or linen kurta in a vibrant shade of blue, lavender, or dark brown and pair it up with a skinny-fit pajama, a classic metal dial watch, and black converse shoes. You can also complete the look with a Nehru coat.

Smart yet casual Try a short kurta with Jodhpur pants

You can also keep a short kurta in your Durga Puja wardrobe as they look smart, chic, and stylish on men despite giving a traditional vibe. Go for a short kurta with rolled-up sleeves and pair it with Jodhpur pants, cropped trousers, or cotton pants in ikkat print. You can go for dark blue or white or select printed versions.

Elegant and simple An elegant shirt with denim pants and a fusion jacket

If you want to rock your Nabami look with style, then go for a gorgeous designer shirt in a simple yet elegant pattern. You can choose soft pastel shades like mint green, soft tangerine, powder blue or lilac, or small checks. Pair your shirt with a classy fusion jacket, denim pants, and a nice pair of Oxford shoes.