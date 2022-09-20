Lifestyle

5 health benefits of cayenne pepper you need to know

Sep 20, 2022

Packed with essential nutrients, cayenne pepper has a moderately hot and spicy flavor.

Cayenne pepper is a type of chili pepper that has a moderately hot and spicy flavor which it gets from a compound called capsaicin. Packed with essential nutrients like provitamin A carotenoids and vitamin C, cayenne peppers help boost your metabolism, detoxify your body, improve digestive health and protect heart health. Here are five health benefits of cayenne pepper you must know about.

Digestive health Improves digestion

Cayenne pepper is highly effective in improving your digestive functions as it increases gastric juices and enzyme production in the stomach which helps to break down food. It also helps to boost the good bacteria in your gut and improves the stomach's ability to defend against infections. This pepper can also give relief from stomach pain, intestinal gas, upset stomach, and diarrhea.

Heart health Supports heart health

The capsaicin in cayenne peppers protects your body against inflammation and can take care of your heart health. It keeps your blood vessels healthy and helps to lower high blood pressure levels. It also prevents blood clots and the capsaicin in it clears the lipid deposits that narrow the arteries. According to a report, cayenne pepper can stop a heart attack in 30 seconds.

Metabolism Boosts your metabolism

Capsaicin, one of the most powerful compounds in the pepper helps boost metabolic activity in the body by increasing blood flow and stimulating thermogenesis - the production of extra heat within our bodies. According to research, consuming capsaicin-rich foods increases your body's metabolic rate by 20% for up to two hours. It also leads to fewer cravings and an enhanced feeling of fullness.

Congestion Helps to clear congestion

It has been traditionally used to give relief from congestion that is caused by colds and allergies, thanks to its natural expectorant properties. The capsaicin helps to thin the mucus and stimulate the sinuses which aid air circulation giving you relief. It also clears congestion caused by bronchitis and helps treat sore throat, laryngitis, rhinitis, and sinus infections.

Joint pain Gives relief from joint pain

Capsaicin has pain-relieving effects that help soothe joint pains. According to studies, creams containing capsaicin can give relief from joint pain. According to The Arthritis Foundation, capsaicin is packed with anti-inflammatory properties that makes it the perfect medication for arthritis and joint pains. The topical application of capsaicin can also give relief from fibromyalgia and osteoarthritis pain and tenderness.