Guide to organize a fun Diwali party at home

Written by Sneha Das Oct 14, 2022, 06:29 pm 3 min read

Diwali is around the corner and it is time to clean up your homes, and spruce up the space with twinkling lights and diyas. Many love throwing Diwali parties, inviting over guests, preparing melt-in-the-mouth dishes, and ensuring everyone has a gala time. Like them, if you are planning to host a Diwali party for the first time, read on for some tips.

Budget First, prepare a budget

Before planning a house party, prepare a budget to make it easier for you to set priorities and avoid any reckless expenditure. Set a certain amount for decor, gifts, food, and games according to the number of guests you plan to invite. Invest in home decor items that are long-lasting and can be used for your other future parties as well.

Guest list Make a guest list

Next, make a guest list and decide how many people you want to invite for your Diwali bash and see that it fits within your budget. Intimate parties are in trend now, so you can settle for your closest small group of family and friends. Send digital invitations a week prior to the party to get a headcount. Also, follow up with phone calls.

Decor Arrange the decor

Diwali is all about illuminating your homes with bright lights. Decorate your house with diyas, floor lamps, string lights, paper lantern lights, and candles. Make a rangoli at the entrance of your home and decorate the door frames with marigolds. Decorate your dining area and drawing room with golden or bright floral fabrics. Ask your guests to follow a traditional dress code.

Music Set the mood with good music

A Diwali party is incomplete without good music, right? Prepare a celebratory playlist that includes a mix of classy and traditional songs. Include some peppy Bollywood hits that will set the party mood right from the start and make you groove to the jolly beats. Make sure your home has enough space where everyone can shake a leg without knocking over your decoration.

Food Decide the menu and bring in some delicious finger foods

What's the most important thing that excites people about parties and get-togethers? Yes, it's the food. Decide the menu according to your budget and guest list. Include snacks like nachos, chaat, pani poori, bhel, and chips, some festive special finger foods along with drinks. Also, prepare traditional Diwali sweets like kheer, barfi, laddoos, and rabdi for your guests.

Activities Arrange games to entertain your guests

Parties are incomplete without some fun games that will bring your guests together and set the festive mood. Card games are one of the popular indoor games for Diwali. You can also arrange outdoor games like musical chairs or Diwali treasure hunts. Some common yet hit games like antakshari, tambola, light the diyas, or thread the garland, will enliven your party instantly.