Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Gold' OTT release: When, where to watch

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 27, 2022, 06:27 pm 2 min read

'Gold' is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video soon

Good news for all those who were waiting to find out about the OTT release date of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Gold. OTT giant Amazon Prime Video has reportedly acquired the streaming rights to the movie. Though the makers have not yet revealed the release date, it is anticipated that the film will debut on the platform on Thursday. Read on for more.

Why does this story matter?

Gold marked the comeback of Alphonse Puthren as director after seven long years.

His last film, Premam, starring actors Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi in the lead, was released on May 28, 2015.

This film also marked the debut union of Sukumaran and Nayanthara.

Though the film was not received well commercially and critically, its OTT debut is a highly expected update.

Puthren earlier shared the news in a tweet

To recall, director Puthren stated in a tweet a couple of days back that the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 29. Later he deleted the tweet for unknown reasons. So, let us wait until the makers announce the film's OTT debut date officially. Also, the film faced several delays before seeing its theatrical premiere finally on December 1.

It features a strong line-up of actors

The film has a strong line-up of actors who played the supporting cast. Actors such as Chemban Vinod Jose, Lalu Alex, Sharaf U Dheen, Deepti Sati, Vinay Forrt, Shabareesh Varma, Baburaj, Jagadeesh, Saiju Kurup, Shanti Krishna, Roshan Mathew, and Ajmal Ameer play important roles. It was expected that Nayanthara will be seen playing an important role but she was seen in a cameo role.

Other movies Sukumaran has on his lineup

Sukumaran has several movies in his kitty. His film Aadujeevitham helmed by Blessy is a highly-anticipated one. He will also play a role in the upcoming magnum opus Salaar starring Prabhas in the lead role. His look for the film was revealed by the makers on his birthday this year. He is also set to helm the second installment of Lucifer, L2 Empuran.