Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan changes statements during interrogation

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 27, 2022, 05:36 pm 2 min read

Actor Sheezan Khan is repeatedly changing his statements regarding the breakup with co-actor and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, and as per the police, he has not provided any clear reason for it, according to Hindustan Times. Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in his makeup room on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24. Sharma's mother lodged an FIR, following which Khan was arrested.

Khan broke down during lady officer's interrogation

ANI reported that the actor has been interrogated continuously for two days, adding that he kept on narrating different theories for breaking up with Tunisha. The actor, however, broke down and started crying when the lady police officer started interrogating him, it added. The police are interrogating him based on allegations by Sharma's family members.

Khan denied existence of other girls in his life

Sheezan Khan has denied the existence of any other girl in his life. Earlier, Sharma's mother alleged that Khan used her daughter for months. The police also said that they are trying to find out about Khan's "secret girlfriend." As of now, statements from 17 people related to the case have been recorded and police will record others too.

Sharma's cremation details and autopsy report

The mortal remains were returned to the family after the autopsy. The cremation is taking place at Mira Road cremation ground today. The autopsy revealed that Sharma died of suffocation and there were no injury marks on her body. It also ruled out pregnancy, as opposed to previous speculations. Hence, police are investigating the abetment to suicide angle.

Sharma's alleged suicide, followed by Khan's arrest

Khan was arrested by Waliv Police and was presented in a Vasai court. He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 306 for a case of abetment to suicide. His phone has also been seized by the police. Sharma was found hanging in Khan's makeup room and when she was taken to a nearby hospital, she was declared brought dead.