Entertainment

'BB16': Sreejita calls her eviction 'shocking', wants to expose Tina

'BB16': Sreejita calls her eviction 'shocking', wants to expose Tina

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 16, 2022, 11:48 am 2 min read

Sreejita De has been evicted from 'Bigg Boss 16'

Bigg Boss 16's Weekend Ka Vaar episode witnessed the first eviction of the season on Saturday. Actors Sreejita De, Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, dancer Gori Nagori, and rapper MC Stan were nominated. Eventually, host Salman Khan announced that De needed to bid adieu to the show, and she became the first evicted contestant of BB 16. Now, De has termed her eviction "shocking."

Quote 'My presence of mind is still inside,' lamented De

Speaking to Peeping Moon, De opened up on her "shocking," unexpected eviction. She said, "It is disappointing...I was rather shocked. Just a night before the elimination, we were speculating who could be out. None of them thought I would... It is sad... I feel as though my physical body is in the real world, and my presence of mind is still inside the house."

Thoughts on Nagori 'Not me, Nagori should have been the first evicted contestant'

De also said that Nagori should have been the first eliminated contestant and not her. "She was a different person in the first week; polite and nice to everyone. In the second week, as soon as those five boys danced with her, her attitude changed completely." "She is just sitting with MC Stan and gossiping. What is her stand in the house?" asked De.

Arch-nemesis Dutta De called Dutta 'petty' and 'immature'

De further opened up on her love-hate relationship with her apparent archnemesis Dutta, with whom she shared screen space on Colors TV's Uttaran. De alleged that Dutta made her "feel uncomfortable on many occasions" and "had power over a few people." She also blamed Dutta for "manipulating and brainwashing" people and "playing politics to sideline [De]." She also dubbed her "petty" and "immature."

Plans If called back, De will 'expose' Dutta and Bhanot

The Nazar actor has also expressed her desire to go back inside the BB house if possible. She told the publication, "It was an abrupt eviction, and I have this feeling that certain things are yet to be finished... Kuch kuch logon ko benaqab karna hai aur unki asliyat samne lana." When asked who she would "expose," De mentioned Bhanot and Dutta.