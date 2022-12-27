Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma death case: Last rites to be held today

Tunisha Sharma death case: Last rites to be held today

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 27, 2022, 11:06 am 2 min read

Tunisha Sharma's last rites to be held today

The family of the late actor Tunisha Sharma has issued a statement informing fans, followers, and other well-wishers that her last rites will be held today. She was found dead on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against co-actor Sheezan Khan. The duo were dating but had broken up recently.

Cremation details of the late actor

Sharma will be cremated at the Mira Road cremation ground on December 27, 2022, at 3 pm. The statement read, "Our beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul."

Khan was booked under IPC 306

Khan is in police custody and is being interrogated. His phone has also been seized. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 306 for a case of abetment to suicide and was produced before a Vasai court on Sunday. Sharma's mother had lodged a complaint, after which Khan was arrested by Waliv Police. The police questioned another co-actor of Sharma, Parth Zutshi.

Former co-actor said Sharma suffered from anxiety and depression

As per post-mortem reports, Sharma died due to suffocation, and there were no injury marks on her body. The autopsy also ruled out pregnancy, as opposed to previous speculations. As per reports, Sharma and Khan broke up recently and she was not doing well. Her former co-actor Simran Budharup told India Today that Sharma allegedly suffered from anxiety and depression.

Sharma's mother accuses Khan

Sharma was found hanging in Khan's makeup room on the sets of Ali Baba. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Sharma's mother accused Khan of cheating on her daughter and alleged that he promised to marry her. She urged the police to look into this matter and not spare him.

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors, and its contact number is +919999666555.