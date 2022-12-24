Entertainment

TV actor Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide on sets: Reports

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Dec 24, 2022, 08:15 pm 2 min read

In a piece of shocking news, Hindi TV actor Tunisha Sharma, known for Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, died by suicide. The actor, who was shooting for the show in Mumbai, was reportedly found hanging in the makeup room on the show's sets. The Waliv Police, who reached the sets, has launched an investigation into her death. We pray for her soul to rest in peace.

Sharma was reportedly in her Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan's makeup room before the incident. When Khan returned to the makeup room after his shot, he found it was locked. Since Sharma did not respond even after repeated calls, the door was broken open. Upon finding her hanging, she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced brought dead.

Sharma entered the entertainment industry as a child actor and worked in Bollywood films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, and Kahaani 2. She garnered popularity at a tender age in the television industry with shows like Maharana Pratap, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Internet Wala Love, Hero—Gayab Mode On, Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Ishq Subhan Allah, among others, apart from Ali Baba.

While the reason behind Sharma's decision to take her life is unknown, some unconfirmed reports claimed she was suffering from depression. The 20-year-old actor's death has left the TV industry in a huge shock. She would have turned 21 on January 4.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors, and its contact number is 18602662345.