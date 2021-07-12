UP: SP worker ends life over cops' alleged misbehavior

The deceased's family says that she had gone to the police station to lodge a missing complaint about her son

A Samajwadi Party worker allegedly died by suicide at Banda in Uttar Pradesh with her family members accusing the police of misbehavior pushing her to take the extreme step. Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan on Sunday said Sudha Raikwar (45) ended her life by hanging on Saturday. Here are more details.

Details

Woman, her husband, son ran a private finance firm

"The woman, her husband, and their son ran a private finance firm. They had got money deposited from various people," Chauhan said. "On Saturday, Deepak Shukla who had deposited money in the firm had lodged a complaint of cheating, following which the police had called her for questioning. After returning to her house, she ended her life by suicide," he said.

Allegation

Raikwar's daughter claimed that police misbehaved with her mother

On the contrary, Raikwar's daughter Roshni claimed her mother had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint about her brother who had gone missing. Roshni's maternal uncle too had gone with her mother. "The police misbehaved with my mother, and my maternal uncle was put behind bars. Owing to the police's bad behavior, my mother died by suicide," she said.

Case

Police has denied the allegations

Chauhan however denied the allegations made by Roshni and said a case of abduction has been registered, and the matter is being investigated. A case of suicide has also been registered, police said. Meanwhile, a Samajwadi Party delegation from Lucknow will meet the family members of the deceased woman in Banda on Monday, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement in Lucknow.