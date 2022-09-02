Mumbai

Mumbai: Football-sized cyst, weighing 2.5 kg, removed from woman's uterus

Mumbai: Football-sized cyst, weighing 2.5 kg, removed from woman's uterus

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 02, 2022, 07:51 pm 2 min read

The cystic mass measured 25cm x 25cm, as per doctors.

Doctors in Mumbai removed a huge cyst the size of a football and weighing around 2.5 kg from a 48-year-old woman's uterus, The Indian Express reported. The patient had been bewildered for four months by unexpected abdominal bloating and weight and had tried different remedies in vain until the doctors did an ultrasound, which revealed a giant cystic mass with several uterine fibroids.

Details The cyst measured 25cm by 25cm

Doctors at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai's Mira Road performed the procedure after the patient contacted the facility following the complaints. According to Dr. Rajashri Tayshete Bhasale, consultant gynecologist and obstetrician, and the laparoscopic surgeon, the patient arrived pale, agitated, and complaining of abdominal distention. He said the doctors conducted some tests and discovered a massive cystic mass measuring 25cm x 25cm.

Operation Unwanted mass removed through total abdominal hysterectomy

The patient underwent a bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy, which involves removing both the fallopian tubes and the o, along with a total abdominal hysterectomy, Dr. Bhasale told The Indian Express. On August 12, our team planned the surgery in a systematic way after she was found with 7 gm% hemoglobin and received 2 points PCV, he said. Later, the surgery was carried out under general anesthesia.

Comments How did the patient react?

"I was shocked when I came to know about the diagnosis of the huge cyst and multiple fibroids," said the patient with anonymity. "They were growing in my body for the last four months. There was abdominal distress, I looked bloated and avoided stepping out of the house," she said. "I am relieved, happy, and will resume teaching now," she added.

Expert speaks Doctor's take on the unique procedure

The surgery was performed with the tiniest incision feasible, and the bulk was removed whole, without rupturing or leaking. "The postoperative period was uneventful and the patient was discharged on the third day of surgery," said Dr. Bhasale. "Such a huge mass is a result of lack of knowledge and lack of routine examination which every woman should undergo after 30 years," he added.