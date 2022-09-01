Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi: How is Mumbai gearing up for 10-day-long festivities?

Ganesh Chaturthi: How is Mumbai gearing up for 10-day-long festivities?

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 01, 2022, 12:57 pm 2 min read

The Mumbai Traffic Police have shut about 74 roads in the financial capital.

Control rooms, watch towers, and strict parking guidelines are just some measures taken by the Mumbai administration as Ganesh Chaturthi festivities kicked off this year. The city's traffic police have imposed traffic and parking restrictions, shut roads, and set up control rooms to ensure the safety of Mumbaikars in the 10-day-long celebration of Ganeshotsav. Officials have also requested citizens to follow traffic rules.

Cars 74 routes shut for traffic, 114 parking spots closed

Strict traffic rules were put in place on Thursday morning, and the Mumbai Police have shut about 74 roads in the financial capital. About 54 roads will only have one-way vehicular movement, and heavy goods vehicles have been banned on 57 roads. According to media reports, the police have imposed severe parking restrictions in 114 spots for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Police Five traffic control rooms set up

The department has also set up five traffic control rooms for the 10-day festival. These include key immersion spots such as Shivaji Park, Girgaon, Juhu, Powai's Ganesh Ghat, and the Malad-Malwani T Junction. The police department and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have set up cranes at important locations to cater to vehicles that break down and cause traffic disruptions.

Twitter Post Watch: Huge gathering at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

#WATCH | Devotees continue to arrive for the darshan of Lord Ganesh and offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/TWxLbRDQUB — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

Immersion Final immersion on September 9

Since citizens carry out immersions of Ganesh idols on different days, immersion, this year, will take place on September 1, 4, 6, and 9. The household Ganesh idols are usually immersed five days after Ganesh Chaturthi. Big idols are taken out in processions and immersed on Anant Chaturdashi, which is the last day of the festival and will fall on September 9.

Twitter Post Parking facilities near Ganpati pandals

To avoid traffic congestion during visits to various Ganpati Pandals, citizens kindly use the following parking facilities:



• MCGM Pay Park ( Peninsula Land), Dr. B. A. Road, Near Bawala Compound, Byculla East, Mumbai 27

Capacity: 500 Vehicleshttps://t.co/NE20gH4M0U — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 31, 2022

Mumbai Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai

One of the biggest festivals in Mumbai, Ganesh Chaturthi processions witnessed large crowds this year as well. This is the first Ganeshotsav celebration after the COVID-19 pandemic with next to no health restrictions, and is hence being celebrated on a big scale. The BMC has put 188 control rooms in place throughout 24 civic wards to ensure smooth celebrations.