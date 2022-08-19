Mumbai

Mumbai shocker: Woman gets 3 men to rape 11-year-old

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 19, 2022, 12:07 pm 2 min read

The men allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl behind a Ganesh pandal in Virar, Mumbai.

A minor in Mumbai was raped by three men earlier this week allegedly on the behest of her 21-year-old female friend. The 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Wednesday morning as her female friend chose to sit around and watch the brutal incident. The police nabbed the three accused within three hours of the incident.

Details Incident occurred in Virar, Mumbai

The minor had gone to get her phone repaired at seven in the evening, when her 21-year-old female friend took her for a walk. The survivor was taken to an isolated spot where the friend called three of her male associates. According to India Today, the men reached the spot past midnight and took the minor behind a 'Ganesh festival' pandal.

Rape Raped by two men, molested by one

The female friend then threatened the minor to have sex with one of the men. After she was forcefully pinned down, two men raped her and one molested her, and the female friend watched the sexual assault take place. The assailants dropped her home on Wednesday morning. After the minor narrated the incident to her parents, they filed a complaint with the police.

Police Three accused nabbed within hours

The police, taking immediate action, formed teams to investigate the case. The female friend, one male college student, and one male vegetable vendor have been nabbed by the police in the case. The above-mentioned accused, all residents of Virar, were arrested within three hours. The fourth accused, reportedly a drug dealer, is absconding, according to Virar police.

Charges What are the charges against the accused?

Notably, the female accomplice threatened the minor to have sex with the men by saying that she would be maligned and defamed in the neighborhood if she doesn't proceed with the act. The Mumbai police have booked the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and for unnatural sex and gang rape. The accused have been remanded to police custody.