Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar has hit back at actor Kangana Ranaut for commenting on the purchase of her new office space. Matondkar has claimed that she purchased her house and the office space with her hard-earned money well before entering politics, contrary to what Ranaut has alleged. Matondkar said that she is also ready to show legitimate documents of her properties. Here's more on this.

Details What started the rift between the actors?

On Sunday, Ranaut cited a news article that claimed Matondkar has bought the new office after joining the Shiv Sena and tweeted, "The homes that I made with my hard work are being destroyed by Congress. All I got from making BJP happy were just 25-30 court cases." "I wish I was as smart as you and made Congress happy instead," she added.

Reply Matondkar says she is ready to show the documents

Rubbishing Ranaut's claims, Matondkar revealed through a video, "In 2011, after working hard in the industry for a short span of 25-30 years, I purchased a house in Andheri. I'll bring the documents of that flat. I sold that house in the first week of March and I'll bring those papers too (sic)." "I bought this flat much before I entered politics," she added.

Quote Will show the documents in return of NCB list: Matondkar

Matondkar asked Ranaut to choose the date and time, and she would bring the documents. She, however, demanded that the latter must release the names of celebrities that she had earlier said she would tell the anti-drug agency. "You please just bring that small list of names. I will be looking forward to your reply (sic)," she concluded the video.

Twitter Post Here is the video by Matondkar

Order What irked Ranaut to target Matondkar in the first place?

Recently, a civil court in Mumbai stated that Ranaut has committed a "grave violation" by merging three of her flats in the city's Khar area. The court said that the actor has violated the sanctioned plan by merging the flats on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building. The court gave six weeks to the actor to approach Bombay High Court against the order.

Quote Ranaut called it 'fake propaganda by Mahavinashkari government'

Talking about the court's order, the actor claimed, "I have not joined any flats, whole building is built the same way, one apartment each floor, that's how I purchased it, BMC is only harassing me in the entire building. Will fight in higher court (sic)."

BMC v/s Ranaut Ranaut, BMC have been at odds for some time