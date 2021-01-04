Parents are proud when their children achieve new heights in life. Milla Jovovich, the star we know too well as the zombie-killing machine in the Resident Evil franchise, is no exception as her daughter Ever Gabo Anderson is reaching new heights in Hollywood with multiple leading performances to her credit at the age of 13 years already. Here's more.

Star scion Meet Ever Gabo Anderson

Ever is the daughter of Jovovich and director Paul WS Anderson, whose action film Monster Hunter starring his wife, Tony Jaa, and other stars released recently. Ever had played the key role of Red Queen in the 2016 film Resident Evil: The Final Chapter at the age of nine years. This Taekwondo practitioner now has a Marvel title to boast about!

Black Widow Ever plays young Natasha Romanoff

Ever is playing the childhood version of ex-KGB operative and Avengers member Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel film Black Widow. It's little wonder that the young actor has followed in the footsteps of her mother in the action genre. An excited parent, Jovovich calls Anderson "baby widow." "She's just a real natural and it was so wonderful to watch her on set," Jovovich said.

'Mamma' Jovovich says Overjoyed to see Anderson be passionate about films

Like every concerned parent would react to such exposure to media glitz, Jovovich said, "On the one hand, I'm terrified because I know how difficult this industry is. And on the other hand, I'm overjoyed because I feel like my child has found their passion." She added that her daughter was focused on acting since she was five years old.

Acting for Disney flick Anderson has also featured on 'Flaunt' magazine cover