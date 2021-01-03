Once in a blue moon do we get a social media trend that is endorsed by its original creators. Even if that happens, it fizzles out as a trend itself. But that has not been the case with the viral trend of the Ratatouille musical, which has snowballed perfectly into a Broadway-based musical featuring big luminaries of the trade. And, it generated big money!

Streaming on TodayTix First crowdfunded title based on Disney's content

The show, which has become the first crowdfunded title based on a Disney creation, is still available on TodayTix.com for streaming with a starting asking donation fee of $5 only. One can donate a maximum of $100 for one ticket, although anyone opting for the different donation tiers of $15, $20, $25, $35, and $50 are also given the same access to the show.

Earned over $1mn Streaming for 72 hours only

However, there's a catch; the 45-minute musical was uploaded for streaming on January 1 and is available for streaming for only 72 hours. The site informs that there are options to buy the musical and view on-demand, too. The premiere night ticket sales have helped earn the production team a handsome sum crossing $1 million, which will benefit The Actor's Fund.

Viral song 'Remy, the ratatouille'

Broadway stars Jeremy O Harris, Michael Breslin, and Patrick Foley executive-produced the musical, which has accredited Emily Jacobsen as one of the nine songwriters in the project. It all started with Jacobsen, a kindergarten teacher, who wrote, composed, sung, and presented a funny song on Ratatouille's lead character Remy, the rat, on TikTok with chipmunk-style vocals.

Context Disney supported the process passively