'Merry Christmas': Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer's first poster out!

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 24, 2022, 07:41 pm 2 min read

The first poster of Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' was revealed on Saturday on the occasion of Christmas Eve

Christmas came a day early for the fans of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi as the actors shared the first poster of their upcoming film Merry Christmas on Saturday. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the thriller is slated for a 2023 premiere and will be released in Hindi as well as in Tamil. Sharing the poster, Kaif also hinted at a "twist" to the movie.

Why does this story matter?

Merry Christmas marks Kaif's first collaboration with Sethupathi and Raghavan. The film was earlier expected to release in 2022. However, it will now hit theaters in the year 2023.

A suspense thriller, Merry Christmas is one of the highly anticipated films and also marks yet another Bollywood and South Indian Cinema collaboration.

The film's music has been composed by Pritam.

The poster shows blood spilling out of broken glasses

The film's intriguing poster shows a man and a woman clinking two broken wine glasses. Interestingly, blood is seen spilling out of these glasses, which indicates that the film promises to be an interesting thriller. Sharing the poster on her Instagram handle, Kaif wrote: "We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST... See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas (sic)."

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here

Raghavan returns after 2018's 'Andhadhun'

Director Sriram Raghavan will be returning to the cinemas with Merry Christmas after his hit 2018 film Andhadhun, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte. Known for films such as Johnny Gaddaar and Badlapur, among others, Raghavan has gained popularity in the cinematic world for his neo-noir thrillers. His upcoming next also promises to be another such suspense thriller with a twist.

Sethupathi's Bollywood projects in 2023

One of the most popular actors in the Tamil film industry, Sethupathi was last seen in DSP, co-starring Anukeerthy Vas. He'll next be seen in filmmaker Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai. Apart from Merry Christmas, the actor will be seen sharing space with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan. He will also be marking his OTT debut Shahid Kapoor-starrer Farzi which will be released on Prime Video.

On Kaif's professional front

Speaking of Kaif's work, she was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khatter, which was released in the theaters on November 4. She is presently gearing up for the third part of the Tiger franchise along with Salman Khan. The film, which also features Emraan Hashmi, is slated for an April 2023 release.