#NewsBytesExplainer: Who were the Ramsay Brothers? Everything to know

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 11, 2022, 02:15 am 4 min read

Who were the Ramsay Brothers?

The chills, the goosebumps, the jumpscares, the rushed heartbeats—horror is not for the faint-hearted. It's a genre capable of snatching away our sleep and making the hair on the back of the neck stand up. In India, the iconic Ramsay Brothers are credited with revolutionizing the horror film industry, and their low-budgeted films teem with spine-chilling moments and gore. But who were they?

The family witnessed some dismal, unnerving flops early on

Ramsay Brothers refer to the family of filmmakers: the sons and grandsons of FU Ramsay. Their real surname, however, is not Ramsay; it's Ramsinghani. While their initial productions like Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh (1954), Rustam Sohrab (1963), and Ek Nanhi Munni Ladki Thi (1970) were flops, they persevered through tumultuous times and eventually basked in glory. They are credited with delivering over 30 horror offerings.

Each brother led a different department on set

The Ramsay Brothers consist of a family of seven brothers: Kumar, Gangu, Tulsi, Arjun, Shyam, Keshu, and Kiran. Out of these, Kumar reportedly spearheaded the scripting, Gangu handled the cinematography, Kiran oversaw the sound department, Keshu took care of the production, Arjun managed the editing, and Shyam and Tulsi helmed the direction department. Throughout their careers, they mostly worked in tandem with each other.

Their films generally used similar themes, were shot on location

Ramsay Brothers hold an iconic status in the realm of Indian horror and are considered the pioneers of the genre. All their films, made mostly in the 1970s and '80s, were majorly shot in real locations, used similar themes (such as horror set against the backdrop of romance), and were lauded for their risk-taking approach at a time when others shied from it.

The place where most of the films were shot

Murud-Janjira Palace in Raigad district of Maharashtra.



'Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche' reportedly shot on borrowed cameras

Their movies were filmed on shoestring budgets, and reportedly, actors often used their own clothes as costumes to cut down costs. But the films yielded excellent returns, dominating pop culture today. Despite the "sleaze," they were termed highly entertaining and inspired several other filmmakers. For example, Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche was reportedly made only at Rs. 3.5 lakh. The cameras, too, were borrowed.

Apart from films, they also worked on a TV show

The monstrously hit Zee Horror Show was also presented by the Ramsay Brothers and aired between 1993 and 2001. It featured actors like Archana Puran Singh, Gajendra Chauhan, Suresh Chatwal, and Javed Khan, among others. The iconic opening theme, now synonymous with the Ramsay "brand," was borrowed from their films and rearranged for TV. It was composed by Ajit Singh and Uttam Singh.

How many of these films have you watched?

Out of the many movies that came out of the stable of the Ramsay Brothers, some of the most prominent ones that immortalized them include Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche, Guest House, Tahkhana, Veerana, Purani Haveli, and Purana Mandir. They collaborated with prominent artists such as Rakesh Roshan, Mohnish Bahl, Puneet Issar, Jagdeep, Satish Shah, Gulshan Grover, Hemant Birje, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

Ajay Devgn planning to produce series on them

Actor-director Ajay Devgn has acquired the rights to turn the Ramsay Brothers' life into a web series. While he was first planning to produce a film on the family, recent reports suggest that it will be a series instead and explore "a fascinating journey of passion, hardships and immense success of 3 Generations of the Ramsay family." What a goldmine topic for a series!

There's also a book on their journey

In 2017, Shamya Dasgupta penned the book Don't Disturb The Dead: The Story of the Ramsay Brothers. It narrates "the story of their cinema, their methods and madnesses, the people and the processes, arguments and agreements, about horror cinema as a business model, and more."