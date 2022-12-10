Entertainment

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter denies rape allegations of autistic woman

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has been accused of raping an autistic fan (Photo Credit: Instagram/Nick Carter)

American singer and Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has been accused of rape by an autistic woman. As per the accusations, Carter allegedly raped the woman in 2001 when she was barely 17 years old. However, Carter, in a statement through his attorney Michael Holtz, has reportedly denied the serious allegations leveled against him, calling them "meritless" and "entirely true."

According to reports that are doing rounds, the complainant held a press conference recently accusing him of allegedly sexually assaulting her in the year 2001.

The former fan of the Backstreet Boys member claimed that she was underage and only 17 years old at the time.

However, Carter's attorney, on behalf of the singer, has called these allegations "untrue."

Carter issues statement via his attorney; denies allegations

According to a report by American entertainment news outlet Page Six, Carter denied the allegations leveled against him. His attorney Holtz reportedly said that the woman's claim about the alleged rape which "supposedly took place more than 20 years ago, is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue." The attorney further added that the complainant was manipulated into "making false allegations" about Carter.

'He raped me,' alleged the woman

Addressing reporters on Friday—after filing a lawsuit on Thursday—the plaintiff alleged, "Even though I'm autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe...nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what [Carter] did and said to me." "After he raped me, I remember him calling me a 're—ed bitch' and grabbing me and leaving bruises on my arm."

About the matter and the accusations

According to the lawsuit filed by the complainant—identified as Shannon "Shay" Ruth—obtained by Page Six, Carter allegedly lured her into his tour bus after a concert and offered a red-colored drink. She also alleged that she now thinks it was a mix of cranberry juice and alcohol. Carter then allegedly took the complainant onto a bed and sexually assaulted her, as per Page Six.