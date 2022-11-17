Entertainment

Months after trial, feminist organizations, experts rally for Amber Heard

Months after trial, feminist organizations, experts rally for Amber Heard

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 17, 2022, 02:11 pm 3 min read

Actor Amber Heard has now received support from several feminist organizations

Months after Hollywood actor Amber Heard lost the defamation trial against her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp, about 130 people, including leading global names and feminist organizations have now lent their support to Heard. They have penned an open letter to back Heard, and the letter "denounces the rising misuse of defamation lawsuits to silence people who report domestic and sexual abuse." Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The explosive defamation trial went on for seven weeks in Fairfax Country, Virginia.

The altercation finds its roots in a The Washington Post op-ed written by Heard in 2018 where she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Although Depp wasn't named, he sued her on defamation grounds.

During the trial, Depp received monumental social media support, while Heard struggled to gather supporters.

Details It's been written by 'domestic violence survivors'

The letter has been "signed by the National Organization for Women, the National Women's Law Center, Equality Now, and the Women's March Foundation, etc." "It was written by people who identify as domestic violence survivors and supporters of Heard," reported NBC News. A spokesperson shared, "Individuals were afraid to speak out because they saw what was happening to the few who had."

Content 'The harassment of Heard was fueled by disinformation, misogyny'

NBC News revealed the letter's contents. It reportedly says, "The "ongoing online harassment of Heard and her supporters was fueled by disinformation, misogyny, biphobia, and a monetized social media environment where a woman's allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault were mocked for entertainment." "The vilification and harassment of Heard and her supporters were unprecedented in both vitriol and scale," the letter further added.

Motivation 'There's a growing backlash against female survivors'

Kathy Spillar, Feminist Majority Foundation's executive director, said her organization "signed the letter after observing the growing backlash against women who speak out against perpetrators of sexual assault, domestic violence, and intimate partner violence." "If this can happen to Amber Heard, it will discourage other women from speaking up and even filing reports about domestic violence and sexual assault," Spillar said.

Signees Journalist Gloria Steinem, two dozen feminist organizations amongst Heard's supporters

The letter has been signed by journalist Gloria Steinem, "two dozen feminist organizations, more than 90 domestic violence experts and survivors' advocates to condemn the public shaming of Amber Heard and join in support of her." "The reaction to the trial on social media was harmful to everyday victims of domestic violence," they said. Doctors, lawyers, professors, authors, and activists are among the signees.

Twitter Post Read the letter here

As an expert and barrister in violence against women and girls I’ve signed on to an open letter

supporting Amber Heard. Over 100 of my colleagues have joined me. Please read it

below. #ExpertsForAmber #IStandwithAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/vV1KMKzZgb — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) November 16, 2022

Roundup Trial concluded on June 1; Depp was awarded heavy compensation

The defamation trial finally concluded on June 1. The seven-member jury ordered Heard to pay her ex-husband $10M in compensatory damages and $5M in punitive damages. Depp was also asked to pay Heard $2M since she was defamed by Depp's old lawyer who accused her of creating a "hoax." Depp subsequently thanked the jury for "giving [him] [his] life back," while Heard expressed "disappointment."