Bradley Cooper roped in for Steven Spielberg's film on 'Bullitt'

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 18, 2022, 11:48 am 2 min read

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg will collaborate on 'Bullitt'

Bradley Cooper has been roped in to play the lead character in ace director Steven Spielberg's next film, based on Steve McQueen's eponymous character Frank Bullitt, essayed in the 1968 classic Bullitt. Leading Hollywood portals have asserted that the film is not a remake of the original film but "a new idea centered on the character." The film is "currently in development," said sources.

Cooper and Spielberg's association is worth keeping an eye out for, considering both have several acclaimed credits to their name.

For instance, Cooper is the recipient of a British Academy Film Award and two Grammy Awards, and has several noted films to his credit such as A Star is Born and The Hangover.

Meanwhile, Spielberg is behind classics such as Jaws and Schindler's List.

Information Cooper will play 'a tough San Francisco cop'

Per The Hollywood Reporter, "Cooper will play the role of Frank Bullitt, even though Spielberg's film will not be a remake of the 1968 film Bullitt, a car chase-filled actioner." Instead, Spielberg is planning to "take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in the original film." The film will be produced by Spielberg, Cooper, and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Details The actor-director have been in discussion for a long time

Bullitt's script will be penned by Josh Singer (The Fifth Estate, The Post) while Chad McQueen and Molly McQueen are attached to the film as executive producers. Chad McQueen is Steve McQueen's son, while Molly is his granddaughter. Per Deadline, Cooper and Steven Spielberg have been discussing the film "all the way back to the pandemic when everyone was stuck in quarantine."

Refresher What was the 1968 film all about?

The 1968 film has acquired cult classic status over the years. The thriller action film was directed by Peter Yates (Breaking Away) and it won the Academy Award for Best Film Editing, along with a nomination for Best Sound. "Considered one of McQueen's more iconic roles, the film delivers one of the most famous car-chase scenes in cinema history," per Deadline.