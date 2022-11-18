Entertainment

'Drishyam 2' pre-sales second-highest for a Hindi film in 2022

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 18, 2022, 10:48 am 2 min read

'Drishyam 2' may take an excellent opening at the box office on Friday

Ajay Devgn-Tabu-Akshaye Khanna starrer Drishyam 2 is all set to become one of the rare successful Hindi films of the year, trends have suggested. It's a sequel to Drishyam (2015), directed by Nishikant Kamat. With a nett advance total of Rs. 6cr, Abhishek Pathak's Drishyam 2 is heading toward a decent opening and its pre-sales figures are second only to Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva.

Context Why does this story matter?

Drishyam (2015) was an edge-of-the-seat thriller and was appreciated for its multilayered narrative, Devgn's and Tabu's performances, and unpredictable twists.

It was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam (2013) starring Mohanlal.

The Malayalam Drishyam 2 (2021) was also a big hit and was lauded critically and commercially, so it remains to be seen if the Hindi version can follow suit, too.

Information Film will do even better at the weekend

Per early reports, Drishyam 2 has sold over a whopping 1.16L tickets at the box office by the end of Thursday (November 17). This data is from three national cinema chains: PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. Thanks to the goodwill and cult fan following of the first part, the film is expected to do even better over the weekend, despite no festive holidays.

Speculation Will the film benefit from Khanna's presence?

The film may also benefit immensely from Khanna's addition to the cast ensemble, who is playing Tabu's associate and "a tough, smart, savvy, sharp cop who is on Devgn's tail and determined to pin the charge on him." Moreover, although Drishyam 2 is clashing with Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh starrer Mister Mummy, it will have no impact on the film's business and word of mouth.

Information Here's everything you need to know about 'Drishyam 2'

Drishyam 2 also stars Shriya Saran, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. It has been written by director-producer Jeetu Joseph and Aamil Keeyan Khan (Runway 34). Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa) composed the music while the cinematography has been helmed by Sudhir K Chaudhary (Section 375). Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak have bankrolled the film.

Do you know? Tabu and Devgn have worked in nine movies together!

Drishyam 2 is one of the nine films that star Tabu and Devgn together. Others are Vijaypath, Drishyam, Haqeeqat, Golmaal Again, Thakshak, De De Pyaar De, Bholaa, and Fitoor. Out of these, Bholaa, which Devgn has also directed, will release on March 30, 2023.