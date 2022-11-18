Entertainment

Veteran Punjabi actor Daljeet Kaur passes away at 69

Nov 18, 2022

Veteran actor Daljeet Kaur has passed away

Beloved veteran Punjabi actor Daljeet Kaur passed away on Thursday (November 17), in Ludhiana, Punjab. She was 69. An alum of the Film and Television Institute of India, she was known as the "Hema Malini of the Punjabi industry"' and had a massive fan following nationwide. Tributes have poured in for the artist on social media. May she rest in peace.

Reasons Kaur was reportedly battling a neurological problem

Kaur had been suffering from a prolonged illness for a while, reported India TV. "Reportedly, she had been diagnosed with a neurological problem and had shifted to Ludhiana from Mumbai around 12 years ago," mentioned the portal. Her cousin Harinder Singh Khangura told The Telegraph that she was in a deep coma for the past year, and her final rites have been performed.

Tributes Mika Singh, Satish Shah posted heartfelt condolences

Several luminaries from showbiz have paid tributes to the veteran. Singer-composer Mika Singh tweeted, "The beautiful actress, legend of Punjab Daljeet Kaur has left us with her beautiful memories. May god bless her soul and she rest in eternal peace." Actor Satish Shah, her FTII batchmate, tweeted, "May her soul find eternal peace. FTII 1976 batch." Several fans are mourning her loss, too.

Twitter Post Here is what Singh posted

The beautiful Actress, Legend of Punjab #Daljeetkaur has sadly left us with her beautiful memories. May god bless her soul and she rest in eternal peace. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZgOkv2rV3Z — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) November 17, 2022

Career Kaur had worked in about 70 Punjabi movies

Kaur had headlined several Punjabi films in her career and had also been a part of some famous Hindi films. Some of these include Daaj, Giddha, Laajo, Batwara, Vairee Jatt, Patola, Jagga Dak, Putt Jattan De, Roop Shaqinan Da, among others. She had shared screen space with Raj Babbar, Deep Dhillon, and Gippy Grewal, among others. She reportedly worked in around 70 Punjabi movies.

Personal She was also a national level player in two sports

Born in 1953 in Siliguri, Kaur had graduated from Delhi University's acclaimed Lady Shri Ram College For Women and stepped into the industry with Daaz in 1976. Per PTC News, she was also a national-level player in two sports: kabaddi and hockey. She had stepped back from acting after the demise of her husband Harminder Singh Deol, who passed away in an accident.