Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 5 must-watch films led by Lady Superstar

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 18, 2022, 08:00 am 2 min read

Here are some unmissable movies of Nayanthara to check out on her birthday

Ever since her debut in Manassinakkare, Nayanthara has been delivering a string of powerful performances. Some of these films include Aramm, Imaikkaa Nodigal, and O2, among others. If you are her fan and want to give yourself a good dose of Lady Superstar on her 38th birthday, you have come to the right place! Here are five unmissable movies led by Nayan.

#1 'O2'

O2 is a survival drama led by Nayanthara that had a direct release on Disney+ Hotstar in May this year. The film revolves around a group of passengers and how they manage to survive without oxygen when their bus falls under landslide debris and gets stuck there for several hours. Filmmaker GS Viknesh made his directorial debut with the movie.

#2 'Imaikkaa Nodigal'

Nayanthara plays a CBI officer in Imaikkaa Nodigal, which revolves around a serial killer. Also starring Atharvaa Murali and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles, the film is full of unexpected twists and turns that will keep fans at their seats' edges throughout the course of the movie. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

#3 'Aramm'

Aramm directed by Gopi Nainar stars Nayanthara as a district collector, who is on a mission to rescue a child caught in a deep borewell. With chilling moments and unexpected turns, the film will keep the audience glued to the screen. One can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. Sunu Lakshmi and Kitty are the other cast members of this thriller.

Information #4 'Naanum Rowdy Thaan'

Naanum Rowdy Thaan (2015) directed by Vignesh Shivan marked her comeback to the big screens. Though it has Vijay Sethupathi as the leading man, he was not a big star back when the film was released, and Nayan played the central character.

#5 'Netrikann'

In Netrikann, Nayanthara plays a cop who loses her eyesight in a freak accident. She unofficially starts investigating a ruthless serial killer and ends up being abducted by him. Bankrolled by Nayanthara and Shivan's Rowdy Pictures, Netrikann is helmed by Milind Rau and it is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Ajmal Ameer, Saran Shakthi, K Manikandan, and Redin Kingsley are the other cast members.