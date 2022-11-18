Entertainment

'Hostel Daze' to 'Wildcat': New titles on Amazon Prime Video

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 18, 2022

Take a look at the upcoming titles on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has been streaming several promising films and series in the recent past. Films like The English, From The Top Of My Lungs, and Mammals are among the highly-anticipated movies that arrived on the platform. Here, we list all the new titles that are set to arrive soon on the streamer. Take a look to plan your bucket list.

#1, #2 'Hostel Daze,' 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'

As the month is almost over and some exciting new titles were already released, there isn't much left for the rest of the month. The third season of Hostel Daze premiered on the channel on Wednesday, and The Sex Lives of College Girls 2 arrived on Friday. Besides, no new movies or series have been announced for this month.

#3, #4 'Something from Tiffany's,' 'Your Christmas or Mine?'

The first title to arrive in December is Your Christmas or Mine, which will be premiered on December 2. Directed by Jim O'Halon, the rom-com stars David Bradley, Wendy Mae Brown, and Asa Butterfield. Next up, it's Something from Tiffany's directed by Daryl Wein. Starring Zoey Deutch, Rose Abdoo, and Shay Mitchell, it will be airing on the OTT platform on December 9.

#5, #6 'Nanny,' 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan'

Nanny directed by Nikyatu Jusu will arrive on December 16. The film, touted to be a thriller, stars Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, and Sinqua Walls in the lead roles. Next, we will see the release of the third season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on December 21. The John Krasinski-led action-drama series is returning more than three years after the second season.

#7 'Wildcat'

Wildcat is a documentary directed by Trevor Frost and Melissa Lesh, and it will be released on December 30. It will narrate the story of a young British soldier, who is fighting depression and PTSD. He finds new life in the Amazon rainforest after meeting an American scientist. They foster an orphaned baby ocelot together and start a new life thereafter.