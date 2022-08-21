Entertainment

Bipasha Basu looks radiant in new maternity photoshoot pictures

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 21, 2022, 04:55 pm 2 min read

Bipasha Basu is expecting her first child with husband Karan Singh Grover. (Photo credit: Instagram/@bipashabasu)

Actor couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover is currently enjoying a blissful phase of their lives, as they are expecting their first baby together. Confirming the rumors that were doing rounds for a long time, the Alone actors had recently announced their pregnancy. Now, the Race actor has shared a montage of her pregnancy photoshoot pictures and the couple looks over the moon!

Basu uploaded a montage of some endearing photos on Sunday on Instagram, with the hashtags #monkeylove #parentstobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody #blessed and #grateful. In the Reel, Karan Singh Grover can be seen showering affection on his wife, and both Basu and Grover are dressed in similar white shirts. The Raaz actor's pregnancy radiance is unmissable and her minimal makeup look is also winning hearts!

Last week (August 16), the duo sent fans into a frenzy after the announcement. Basu wrote, "We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three." She evoked Goddess Durga in her post.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Basu revealed that she had wanted to conceive for a while, but things didn't fall into place. Her decision to not take up work was also motivated by her desire to become a mother. "In 2020, we completely dropped the idea. In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived," said the actor.

Cupid struck the couple on the sets of their 2015 horror film Alone. Though the film couldn't do well, it certainly came bearing gifts for the lead pair. After dating for a few months, they finally took the plunge in April 2016. Prior to this, Karan Singh Grover was married to actor Shraddha Nigam (2008-2009) and his Dill Mill Gayye co-actor Jennifer Winget (2012-2014).