Man sentenced for 20 years for raping mentally unsound woman

The incident happened past midnight on July 9, 2018, when the woman's mother and two relatives were performing the Govardhan Parikrama

A court in Mathura has sentenced a 47-year-old man to 20 years in jail for raping an 18-year-old mentally unsound woman whose mother used to occasionally hire his services as a driver, a government counsel said on Saturday. Additional district government counsel Subhash Chaturvedi also said the court imposed a fine of Rs. 2.20 lakh on the convict.

Information

The incident happened past midnight on July 9, 2018

"The court ordered that he will have to spend additional time in jail on failing to furnish the amount," Chaturvedi added. The ADGC said the incident happened past midnight on July 9, 2018, when the woman's mother and two relatives were conducting the Govardhan Parikrama.

Details

The woman's family had traveled to Mathura from Etawah

The woman was also walking with them in the religious exercise, but she returned to their car as she felt tired. All of them, including the driver, had traveled to Mathura from their native Etawah in the car that belonged to the woman's mother. When the woman arrived at the car, the driver was there.

FIR

The driver confessed to his crime on July 11

"The victim later narrated the entire incident to her mother and they confronted the driver, who confessed to his guilt on July 11, 2018," the ADGC said. The woman's mother then filed an FIR at the Mahila Thana (women police station) under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code. IPC Section 376 (rape) was also added later based on the woman's statement.

POCSO

ADGC requested the judge to award the accused exemplary punishment

"The order passed by Amar Singh, additional special judge POCSO Act, has sentenced Raghavendra Tewari to imprisonment of 20 years with Rs. 2.20 lakh fine," Chaturvedi said. The Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act court is also hearing crime cases against women. However, the ADGC requested the judge to award the accused exemplary punishment as he raped a mentally unsound woman.