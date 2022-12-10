Entertainment

‘Lavani Queen’ singer Sulochana Chavan passes away at 92

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 10, 2022, 08:51 pm 2 min read

Known as 'Queen of Lavani', singer Sulochana Chavan passed away at her residence in Mumbai on Saturday

Popular Marathi Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan breathed her last on Saturday at her South Mumbai residence. She was 92. Fondly known as "Lavani Samradni," meaning "Queen of Lavani," Chavan died of age-related ailments, as per her family. Early this year, she was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award for her immense contribution to the traditional musical genre of Maharashtra.

Chavan underwent surgery recently: reports



Reportedly, Chavan sustained an injury in the lumbar bone earlier, following which she underwent surgery. However, she hadn't been keeping well even before the injury and her condition was critical for a few days. She breathed her last at 12:00 pm on Saturday, confirmed her son, Vijay Chavan. The last rites were held at the cremation ground in Marine Lines at around 3:00 pm.

PM Modi condoles her death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled Chavan's demise through a post on social media. He said that Chavan was instrumental in promoting Maharashtra's culture, particularly Lavani. "The coming generations will remember Sulochana Tai Chavan for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani," the PM wrote on Twitter, adding she was passionate about theater and music.

Here's what PM Modi tweeted

The coming generations will remember Sulochana Tai Chavan for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani. She was also passionate about music and theatre. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2022

Maharashtra CM, governor also pay tributes

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also condoled Chavan's death, saying her demise has left a void in the Lavani world. Calling her the undisputed "Queen of Lavani," Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in a condolence message, said, "She infused life in the poetry and immortalized many Lavanis on the strength of her unique voice and diction. Her beautiful voice will live on for many more years."

A look at Chavan’s career

Chavan, who was popular for singing Lavanis, started her career at a young age. Over her career spanning six decades, she lent her voice to nearly 250 Hindi and songs of over 5,000 Marathi songs. Some of the most popular songs of Chavan are Tuzhya Usala Laagal Kolha, Padarawarti Jartaricha, Solaawa Varees Dhokyacha, and Kasa Kay Patil Bara Hay Ka?