Central Railway wants to popularize vistadome coaches on Mumbai-Goa route

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 14, 2022, 03:49 pm 3 min read

The vistadome coaches, which have large windows and transparent roofs, have become famous among passengers.

After receiving a positive response on the scenic Mumbai-Pune Western Ghats section, the Central Railway (CR) in Mumbai plans to expand the popularity of the broader view vistadome train coaches in the scenic Mumbai-Goa Konkan belt. The vistadome coaches, which have large windows and transparent roofs, have become famous among passengers on the 21-kilometer-long Bhor Ghat segment between Mumbai and Pune.

Context Why does this story matter?

The vistadome coaches have a seating capacity of 44 and run on the Mumbai-Pune section.

In light of their rising popularity and demand, passengers often find that they are unable to secure confirmed tickets, despite paying more than twice as much for comfortable travel in such coaches as in chair cars.

The CR is therefore planning to add more coaches while expanding the route.

Statement Official statement over the development

A senior railway official told PTI that the CR intends to add another vistadome coach to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Madgaon Tejas Express, one of the luxury trains on the Mumbai-Goa route, before the year is out. "Whether it's the breath-taking views....along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views....along the Mumbai-Pune route, these coaches....have proved to be a hit," CR's public relations officer stated.

Mumbai-Goa-Pune All about Vistadome coaches in trains

The vistadome coaches also feature LED lighting, rotatable seats, pushback chairs, as well as electrically operated sliding compartment doors. The viewing gallery, which has large glass windows on three sides, is reportedly one of the most popular features of these coaches, and passengers enjoy taking photographs from it. The Konkan belt features breathtaking waterfalls, rivers, valleys, tunnels, lush green fields, and creeks.

Details Details regarding the development

In 2018, the CR debuted its first vistadome coach on the Mumbai-Goa route. The first train to operate with a vistadome coach was the CSMT-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express. Following its enormous popularity, the CR added vistadome coaches to the Deccan Express train on the Mumbai-Pune route beginning June 26, 2021, and recently added such coaches to the Deccan Queen and Pragati Express too.

Indian Railways 32,000 passengers have travelled in vistadome coaches in 2022: CR

As per railway officials, the CR currently operates five pairs of trains with vistadome coaches. Three of these trains run between Mumbai and Pune, one each between Pune and Secunderabad and Mumbai and Madgaon. According to CR, 32,000 passengers have traveled in vistadome coaches on the Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Pune corridors in the 2022-23 financial year, adding revenue of Rs. 4 crore till August 10.