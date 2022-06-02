Entertainment

KK had heart blockages, CPR could have saved him: Autopsy

Details from KK's autopsy have come up, here's what we know.

Two days after popular Bollywood singer KK died in Kolkata after a live concert, details from his autopsy have come up. According to media reports, the 53-year-old had several heart blockages which he did not treat, mistaking them for acidity-related problems. Moreover, it is being said that KK could have been saved if cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered on time. Read the details here.

A doctor, who performed the autopsy, detailed information to the news agency PTI on the condition of anonymity. "[KK] had 80% blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries," the doctor said. "He could have been saved if CPR was administered. Too much excitement during the live performance stopped the blood flow leading to cardiac arrest."

CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure undertaken to restore normal blood circulation and breathing in a person experiencing cardiac arrest. It involves uninterrupted chest compressions as well as rescue breathing so that the brain function can be manually maintained until medical help reaches the person.

To deal with the supposed acidity issues, the singer's wife Jyothy Krishna has revealed that KK used to carry antacids with him all the time. He must have done so this time too as traces of antacids were found in his body. Moreover, antacid strips were found in his Kolkata hotel room, per the police officials. An official report is yet to be out.

Before this, a preliminary post-mortem report had dismissed any scope of foul play in the Bollywood singer's death on Wednesday. It had confirmed a cardiac arrest led to the Aashayein crooner's untimely demise. The report also pointed toward the fact that KK had been suffering from "prolonged cardiac issues." Following his death, Kolkata Police had registered a case of unnatural death.

KK had performed at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata on Tuesday night. When he reached his hotel after that, he complained of uneasiness and was taken to a hospital. As per reports, he died on the way to the hospital. Later, his mortal remains were taken back to Mumbai. His funeral took place at Mumbai's Versova Hindu Cemetery on Thursday.