Mumbai man seeks sisters on Tinder for Raksha Bandhan

Written by Sneha Das Aug 09, 2022, 05:19 pm 2 min read

Apps like Tinder have made finding dates much easier and faster, but does it always have to be romantic love? Recently, a man made good use of the app to find someone special not for dating but to hang out with, this Raksha Bandhan. Suffering from FOMO (fear of missing out) for rakhi, the man reportedly used the app to find a sister.

Tinder sisters The man managed to find two sisters on Tinder

"Looking for a sister to hang out with during Rakshabandhan," read the man's Tinder bio. Strangely, his strategy worked and he actually found two girls who agreed to be his sisters and celebrate Raksha Bandhan together. Thanking the dating app, he posted on Reddit, "Thanks to tinder, now I have like two sisters both of whom I met on tinder (sic)."

Experience Man has been searching for a sister for two years

"This year all 3 of us are planning to get together and celebrate Rakshabandhan and exchange gifts and stuff. I'm so excited," he wrote. The man explained how he was experiencing FOMO on Raksha Bandhan every year as he did not have any sisters. For the past two years, he has been changing his bio during this time to look for a sister.

Similar incident Kerala-based man used Bumble to find an apartment in Mumbai

A similar case of putting dating apps to good use was reported in June where a Kerala-based man used Bumble to search for a flat in Mumbai. A Twitter user shared some screenshots of the man's profile on the micro-blogging site which showed him seeking help from his potential matches to find a place to stay in the city.

Comments Several users called the man 'a genius'

The man's Bumble bio read, "Not a sapiosexual. Looking for a flat in Mumbai." The Twitter user who shared the screenshot mentioned that users should consider swiping right on his profile if they are in Mumbai and interested in helping him find a place near Western Lane since he cannot speak Hindi. Many users liked the post and called the man "a genius."