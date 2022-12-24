Entertainment

US: Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 24, 2022, 07:24 pm 2 min read

Tory Lanez shot at Megan Thee Stallion after an argument in 2020

Canadian rapper Daystar Peterson, aka Tory Lanez, was found guilty of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion by a Los Angeles jury on Friday. He was accused of shooting Stallion in both of her feet after an argument in 2020. The 30-year-old rapper was pronounced guilty of three offenses, and he now reportedly faces over 20 years of imprisonment and potential deportation to Canada.

Why does this story matter?

According to media reports, the offenses that he has been accused of are carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and discharging a gun with gross negligence.

Following the attack on Stallion, which happened in July 2020, she needed surgery to remove the bullet fragments from her feet.

So, the LA jury's verdict has been making headlines.

Sentencing of Lanez scheduled for January 27

Following the verdict, a lawyer representing Stallion said, "The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg." To note, Stallion was not present in the LA court on Friday. While announcing the judgment, the jury also scheduled Lanez's sentencing for January 27. Lanez, who had been out on bail during the trial period, was taken under custody following the verdict.

Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes: Judge

Following the verdict, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said, "Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed." "You (Stallion) showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face."

Here's how the attack happened

Stallion, a 27-year-old Grammy-winning rapper whose real name is Megan Pete, earlier accused Lanez of shooting at her feet after a pool party in July 2020. The party happened in Hollywood Hills, and Stallion stated that they both had a heated argument after which they began fighting about each other's music careers. After the situation went out of hand, Lanez shot at her.