Entertainment

300kg gold donation, custom-made BMW seats: Ambanis welcome Isha-Anand's twins

300kg gold donation, custom-made BMW seats: Ambanis welcome Isha-Anand's twins

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 24, 2022, 06:23 pm 2 min read

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal welcomed their twins on November 19

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, and her husband Anand Piramal welcomed twins on November 19. The twins—son Krishna and daughter Aadiya—have turned a month old, and to mark the occasion, the Ambanis are reportedly set to welcome their grandkids and their parents in a regal manner. Isha-Anand's Karuna Sindhu residence and Ambani's Antilla are decked up for the celebrations.

Special flight sent to fly Isha-Anand, twins to India

Isha, Anand, and their twins reportedly flew from the US to Mumbai, and the Ambanis have made arrangements for extravagant celebrations to welcome the Piramals. They were flown by a special Qatar flight sent by the Emir of Qatar, who is reportedly a close friend of the Ambanis. Highly trained doctors were also accompanying the new parents and their newborns on her flight.

One of US's best pediatricians accompanied them

Apart from the doctors for Isha, one of the US's best pediatricians, Dr. Gibson, also accompanied the group of doctors to ensure the twins and the new mother's safe flight. Meanwhile, in India, eight specially trained nannies from the US will take care of the twins. The nannies have also been flown in from the US.

Special pooja to be conducted at their residences

Once the newborns arrived at Karuna Sindhu in Mumbai's Worli, the family reportedly hosted some ceremonies. They will also conduct a pooja and some rituals on Sunday where they will offer 300kg of gold as a donation to priests. Special prasad from popular temples like Tirumala's Tirupati Balaji Temple, Nathdwara's Shrinathji Temple, and Shree Dwarkadhish Temple, among others, will also be served on Sunday.

Luxury fashion outfits, top class interiors for the twins

At their residence, grandparents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani prepped the twins' nurseries before their arrival. Jaw-dropping features like rotating beds and automated rooftops, among other luxuries, have been accommodated. The twins will also be wearing designer outfits from luxury fashion labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Loro Piana. The nurseries at Karuna Sindhu and Antilia were designed by Perkins and Will.