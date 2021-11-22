Gautham Vasudev Menon to play the main antagonist in 'Michael'

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 22, 2021, 07:26 pm

Gautham Vasudev Menon to give tough time to in ‘Michael’

Director-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon has been signed to play the main antagonist in Michael that has Sundeep Kishan in the titular role. Vijay Sethupathi has a "special action role." While announcing this exciting news, makers also shared a poster that showed a glimpse of a man's blood-stained fisted hand, most probably Menon's, in a handcuff. His full look is yet to be revealed.

Significance

Why is this story important?

Menon has received widespread acclaim for the projects he has helmed (Vinnaithandi Varuvaaya, Vaaranam Aayiram, Minnale, etc). However, in some of his recent films, like Trance and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, he has proved his acting prowess as well. Though he has featured in a couple of Tamil films and a Mollywood flick, Michael will mark Menon's first pan Indian film as an actor.

Information

'Fisted hand takes pleasure in welcoming the maverick Menon'

Sharing the poster showing the "fisted hand," makers of Michael wrote, "Team #MICHAEL Fisted hand takes pleasure in welcoming the maverick @menongautham. Onboard to play as an antagonist. staring Talented actor @sundeepkishan &MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl." Michael is jointly being bankrolled by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Bharath Chowdary, and Narayan Das K Narang under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions LLP.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Details

'Michael' will also be made in five languages

Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, Michael will also be made in languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Though its cast is full of powerhouse talents, we still have to wait to see how it clicks on screen. However, it will surely be a delight for fans to see the actors together. The rest of the cast is yet to be revealed.

Updates

These are the upcoming ventures of director Menon

Meanwhile, on the directorial front, Menon's next project is Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. The film originally had Suriya as the main lead. However, the star opted out of it. Oru Naal Iravil actor Varun, currently a contestant in Tamil Bigg Boss' season five, was brought on board as the film's lead. Menon also has a movie with Silambarasan TR titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.