NVIDIA CEO heads to China as US lawmakers issue warnings

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will host a media briefing in Beijing on July 16, the company has confirmed. This will be Huang's second visit to China after an April trip where he emphasized the importance of the Chinese market. The visit comes amid ongoing US-China tensions over technology exports and military concerns.

Export limitations US has restricted export of NVIDIA's advanced AI chips Since 2022, the US government has restricted the export of NVIDIA's most advanced chips to China over fears they could be used for military purposes. Earlier this year, a ban was also imposed on selling NVIDIA's H20 artificial intelligence chips to China. This was previously NVIDIA's most powerful AI chip approved for sale in China. In the last fiscal year, China contributed $17 billion in revenue for NVIDIA, accounting for 13% of its total sales.

Diplomatic concerns Huang receives letter from US senators Huang's upcoming visit has drawn attention from both the US and China. A bipartisan pair of US senators recently wrote to Huang, urging him not to meet with companies working with military or intelligence agencies in China. They also requested that he avoid any interactions with entities on the United States's restricted export list.