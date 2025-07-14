'The Family Man 3' shooting has been wrapped

When will 'The Family Man' S03 release? Manoj Bajpayee reveals

By Isha Sharma 11:59 am Jul 14, 2025

Manoj Bajpayee, who leads Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man, has confirmed that the third season of the hit series will premiere in either late October or early November. In a recent statement to Bollywood Hungama, Bajpayee said, "The shooting is complete. When we started, we had no idea The Family Man would go this far. Is it the most popular work I've done?"