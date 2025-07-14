When will 'The Family Man' S03 release? Manoj Bajpayee reveals
What's the story
Manoj Bajpayee, who leads Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man, has confirmed that the third season of the hit series will premiere in either late October or early November. In a recent statement to Bollywood Hungama, Bajpayee said, "The shooting is complete. When we started, we had no idea The Family Man would go this far. Is it the most popular work I've done?"
Career highlight
Actor reflects on the series' popularity
Bajpayee reflected on the journey of The Family Man and its impact on his career. He said, "Although I've done some other excellent series on OTT, like Abhishek Chaubey's Killer Soup, the reach of The Family Man has gone beyond anything I've experienced."
High expectations
'Season 3 won't disappoint...': Bajpayee
Bajpayee added, "All I can say is that those who loved Seasons 1 and 2 won't be disappointed." He added, "If the highlight of Season 2 was Samantha [Ruth Prabhu], then Season 3 belongs to Jaideep Ahlawat. What a fine actor!" The Family Man 3, created by Raj and DK, will continue to follow the life of Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee), a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer. The series also stars Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani.