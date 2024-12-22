Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for a thrilling 2025 with a lineup of Indian OTT series.

Highlights include 'Dabba Cartel' on Netflix, 'Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga' on SonyLIV, and 'Bandwaale' on Amazon Prime.

Also, look out for Aryan Khan's directorial debut 'Stardom', 'The Family Man Season 3', and 'Delhi Crime Season 3'.

OTT 2025: Upcoming web series to watch out for

'Delhi Crime,' 'The Family Man'—Indian OTT series coming in 2025

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Dec 22, 202412:30 am

What's the story As the new year dawns, OTT platforms are all set to mesmerize audiences with a wide array of projects. The 2025 lineup has everything from gripping dramas to heartwarming family sagas. Here's a look at some of the most anticipated Indian OTT shows that will be gracing our screens next year.

#1, #2, #3

'Dabba Cartel,' 'Scam 2010' and 'Gandhi'

Among the most awaited releases is Dabba Cartel, a drama-thriller series headlined by Shabana Azmi, which will be released on Netflix. It also stars Gajraj Rao and Jyotika. Additionally, SonyLIV will release Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, which will dive into the extraordinary rise and fall of maverick businessman Subrata Roy. Pratik Gandhi-Hansal Mehta's Gandhi will also release next year on the same platform.

#4, #5

'Bandwaale' and 'The Trial S02'

Amazon Prime Video will release Bandwaale, starring Shalini Pandey, Zahaan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, and Sanjana Dipu. The synopsis says, "Mariam, a young poetess in a sleepy town, seeks freedom through uploading her poetry online with help from misfits: a brass band singer and DJ." Disney+ Hotstar will continue its hit family drama The Trial with a second season. Kajol and Kubbra Sait reprise their roles in this series about corruption and scandal.

#6, #7, #8

'Stardom,' 'The Family Man' and 'Matka King'

2025 will also witness Aryan Khan's directorial debut Stardom. The Netflix series, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, stars Shah Rukh Khan and delves into the intricacies of fame. Amazon Prime Video will release The Family Man Season 3, headlined by Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi. Vijay Varma's gambling-based series Matka King will also be released on the same platform.

#9, #10

'Pritam Pedro' and 'Delhi Crime'

Disney+ Hotstar will stream Pritam Pedro, a crime thriller starring Vikrant Massey and Arshad Warsi. Developed by Rajkumar Hirani, the series promises to be a gripping watch. Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime Season 3 will also arrive on Netflix. Huma Qureshi has joined the cast for the upcoming season.

#11, #12, #13

'Black Warrant,' 'Call Me Bae' and 'Pataal Lok'

Vikramaditya Motwane's Black Warrant will stream on Netflix from January 10. In the show, Zahan Kapoor plays a novice jailer named Sunil Kumar Gupta at India's most notorious prison—Tihar Jail. Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae Season 2 and Jaideep Ahlawat's Pataal Lok Season 2 are also expected to release next year. They stream on Prime Video.