Suhana Khan buys Rs. 12.91cr farmland near SRK's Alibaug property

Written by Aikantik Bag June 23, 2023 | 04:40 pm 1 min read

Suhana Khan buys farmland in Alibaug

Suhana Khan is one of the most famous star kids of Bollywood. Even before her debut, she is a social media star and a fashion icon. Just like her father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana is also investing money young and right. Reportedly, the actor has bought a piece of farmland in Thal village of Alibaug, near her father's sea-facing property.

More about the property

Suhana purchased 1.5 acres of land for a whopping price of Rs. 12.91 crore. The property has been purchased in the name of Deva-Vu Farm Pvt. Ptd. It is headed by Savita Chibber and Namita Chibber, mother and sister of interior designer Gauri Khan. Media reports suggested that Suhana is an agricultural enthusiast and she would be pursuing a side business in the same.

Aryan-Suhana's business acumen seems to be at par with SRK

SRK's kids seem to have similar business acumen like him, as a few months back, Aryan Khan launched his luxury brand D'Yavol which specializes in beverages and lifestyle. The brand's clothing line sold out like hotcakes. Suhana is currently gearing up for the release of her debut film The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar which releases on Netflix this year.

