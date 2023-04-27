Entertainment

Before 'Jawan,' clips of these films got leaked online

Before 'Jawan,' clips of these films got leaked online

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 27, 2023, 02:23 pm 2 min read

Before its theatrical release on June 2, a clip of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' was leaked online

A clip from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, leaked online recently. Then on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court ordered social media platforms to take down the copyrighted content. Directed by Atlee, Jawan is set for a release in cinema halls on June 2. Meanwhile, here are films that were leaked before their official release in the theaters.

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'

Days before its release in August 2017, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was leaked online. It was choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza who informed the filmmakers about the leak. Swift action was taken by the Mumbai Police crime branch. Later, Kumar requested his fans to join him in the fight against piracy while thanking the police for their prompt action.

'Udta Punjab'

Anurag Kashyap's multi-starrer film Udta Punjab, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Diljit Dosanjh, has also been a victim of piracy. Merely two days before its theatrical release, the film was leaked on torrent. Per reports, it was a 40-minute clip that made its way to the internet, containing the most important scenes of the movie.

'Paa'

When a film is leaked online, it has a direct impact on its box office collection. However, R Balki's Paa, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan, barely had an impact on its numbers. The critically acclaimed film, which also brought a National Award for Big B, was reportedly leaked on torrent websites on the day of its release in 2009.

'Manjhi: The Mountain Man'

One of the best films of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's career, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, is also included in the list of films/film clips that leaked on the internet. A print of the 2015 movie directed by Ketan Mehta made its way to the torrent website just 10 days before its worldwide release. The pirated version also reportedly had a watermark of CBFC on it.

'Chatrak'

Directed by Sri Lankan filmmaker Vimukthi Jayasundara, the Indian Bengali erotic drama titled Chatrak also faced a leak. According to reports, a five-minute graphic sexual clip of actor Paoli Dam was leaked online. Meanwhile, the film was a critical success and was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Chatrak also featured actor Anubrata Basu, who played Dam's love interest.