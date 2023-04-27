Entertainment

K-pop: (G)I-DLE announces 2023 world tour; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 27, 2023

(G)I-DLE has announced their 2023 world tour

K-pop stars are global sensations and their stardom has increased by folds in the last few years. As fans keep monitoring every action of theirs, we have got an exciting development. Yes, (G)I-DLE announced the dates and locations of their upcoming highly anticipated world tour. The girl group's agency Cube Entertainment announced the same and the tour is set to begin in June.

Locations and launch details of mini album

The tour kicks off on June 17 in Seoul and then they are set for 10 other locations around the globe. (G)I-DLE is set to perform in Taipei, Bangkok, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and Chicago. Reportedly, there is a chance of adding more concerts at different locations. The group will release their mini album I Feel on May 15.

